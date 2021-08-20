All officers at small Ill. police department infected with COVID-19

VENICE, Ill. (CBS/KMOV) - The COVID-19 virus has infected every single officer within a small Metro East police department in Madison County, Illinois.

Every officer with the Venice Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is forcing surrounding departments to respond to emergencies within the city.

The small town has six full-time officers and the mayor says the department is already short-staffed and now they’re dealing with this.

“We think about another eight days before these guys can come off quarantine and of course I’ve been a little slow getting information because my chief even has COVID-19 and he’s sounding terrible,” Mayor Tyrone Echols said.

The mayor said his city is making due, getting help from the Illinois State Police, the Madison County Sheriffs Department and Madison police.

