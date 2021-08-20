2 arrested in connection to Graves Co. catalytic converter thefts

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts.

Letia M. Leco, 36, of Weakley County, Tenn., is facing theft charges on 15 outstanding warrants out of Graves County for theft, bail jumping and others from Marshall and Lyon Counties in Kentucky.

Both Leco and Richard Flowers, 32, also of Weakley County, will be facing charges of felony theft and criminal trespass related to thefts from Enon Baptist Church in southern Graves County.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the theft of catalytic converters from Enon Baptist Church on KY Highway 339 West.

Earlier in the week, detectives identified the truck captured on surveillance video as belonging to a man in Carroll County, Tenn., near the town of McKenzie.

Sheriff Jon Hayden and a detective interviewed them an at his home on Wednesday, August 18 and learned the vehicle had been taken from him. That theft is under investigation by the Carroll County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who had the man’s truck was identified on Wednesday as Letia Leco.

The vehicle, a 2016 Ram Rebel truck with Tennessee license plates, matched the vehicle captured on surveillance videos in Graves County.

Area law enforcement agencies were told to be on the lookout for the truck.

Late on Friday morning, the Weakly County Sheriff’s Office found the truck in the Greenfield community, along with a man and woman.

Both were taken into custody and identified as suspects in the church theft.

According to Graves County detectives, both confessed during an interview with them to trespassing on the church property, and stealing the catalytic converters off of a church van parked there.

Detectives say the suspects were selling the stolen catalytic converters, and were in possession of some stolen ones at the time of their arrest in Weakley County.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office will extradite Leco and Flowers back to Kentucky.

According to detectives, the replacement cost for the stolen equipment exceeded $3,600.

