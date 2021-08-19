Heartland Votes
Woman’s home floated half a mile in flood with her inside

A 74-year-old woman in Haywood County is seeking shelter after her home was washed away by Tropical Storm Fred.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) - 74-year-old Cheri Mincey, was sitting in her trailer when remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swept her home half of a mile down the road.

“All of a sudden I felt this jerk and the trailer started floating down the river,” said Mincey.

She is taking shelter at Tuscola High School with others that lost their homes. At one point, more than 70 people used the school as a shelter.

For Mincey, she retired in the North Carolina mountains, but after this storm she only has a pair of sandals, shorts and a shirt. She has no idea where the rest of her belongings are; including her grandkids wedding pictures, her car and even her house. The Haywood County resident says she could feel the house bobbing up and down as it floated down Pigeon River.

As she takes shelter, and is thankful to be alive, she is now faced with an unfortunate reality.

Mincey has to move, because she doesn’t have a home in Haywood County anymore. Her grandchildren are picking her up in the coming days and she will live with family in Charleston.

Even though she watched her car become submerged and float away, and has no idea where her home or any of her possessions are, she says the move will be the thing that hits her the hardest.

“And until you’ve actually lived it you can’t possibly know what it’s like,” she said.

35 people are unaccounted for after the flooding in Haywood County from Tropical Storm Fred, according to officials with the Haywood County Emergency Services.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

