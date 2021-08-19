Volunteers needed for annual clean-up event at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers are needed for the annual Clean Up Day at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

It will be held on Saturday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in support of National Public Lands Day.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, trash is scattered along the shoreline of Crab Orchard Lake, the recreational areas and Refuge roads.

They said civic groups, scouting groups, volunteer organizations, families, friends and others are welcome to participate.

If you are interested, you can call the Refuge at 618-998-5950.

The first 100 participants to register will receive a free t-shirt.

