Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Volunteers needed for annual clean-up event at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Clean Up Day will be held on Saturday, September 18...
The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Clean Up Day will be held on Saturday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in support of National Public Lands Day.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers are needed for the annual Clean Up Day at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

It will be held on Saturday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in support of National Public Lands Day.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, trash is scattered along the shoreline of Crab Orchard Lake, the recreational areas and Refuge roads.

They said civic groups, scouting groups, volunteer organizations, families, friends and others are welcome to participate.

If you are interested, you can call the Refuge at 618-998-5950.

The first 100 participants to register will receive a free t-shirt.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.
Wayne County Sheriff’s office says missing Piedmont woman has been found
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
A few Heartland hospitals gave an update on their hospital capacity on Wednesday.
Heartland hospitals give update on capacity

Latest News

The Du Quoin State Fair kicks off on Friday, August 27.
Du Quoin State Fair kicks off Aug. 27
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/19
on Sunday, August 29, Paducah Police and Fire department will hold a softball game to raise...
Paducah Police and Fire Dept. raise money for charity
On Sunday, September 19, the annual Manifolds on Main Streets car show will be held.
Manifolds on Main Street Car Show