Veterans Airport of Southern Ill. board chairman retires after 20 years

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Airport Board Chairman Bernard A. Paul retired from the board after 20 years.

Mayor Mike Absher and the Marion City Council approved B.W. Bruce of Marion as Paul’s replacement.

During Bruce’s first board meeting, he was elected as the Airport Authority’s treasurer.

Appointed by Mayor Bob Butler in August 2001, Williamson County Airport Authority Bernard Paul, of Marion, replaced Capt. Robert Duncan as the City of Marion representative on the board.

Duncan, who the airline terminal is named after, also served 20 years on the airport board.

According to a news release from the airport director, Paul was “instrumental in the continued growth and development of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois through many challenging circumstances, including the events of 9/11, state and federal budget shutdowns and the most recent global pandemic.”

Paul served as chairman of the board since 2012.

The Airport Authority is a municipal corporation created by the Illinois Airport Authorities Act of 1946.

The Airport Board is comprised of six commissioners, three of which are appointed by the county board and one each from the cities of Marion, Herrin and Carterville.

Airport Board Commissioners serve 5-year terms.

