Southeast Mo. State University will reveal their new Redhawk planes and pilot class

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will be reveling their new pilot class and Redhawk planes on Saturday, August 21, at 1:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, 860 Limbaugh Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

According to SEMO the Guest that will be present during this event will be southeast students, officials from the U.S. Aviation and guest from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

They said during the reveal three Redhawk branded Cessna 172 airplanes will be shown and a water canon celebration with the Redhawk planes.

Also students will get the chance to meet with staff, new professional pilot professors and view the planes for the first time.

For any question please contact Kathy Harper, Director of University Communications at 573-225-7388

