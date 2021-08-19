SIU Credit Union donates $500,000 to new event center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Foundation has announced SIU Credit Union is supporting the creation of a new event center at 1206 Touch of Nature Road in Makanda.

They presented $500,000 to build the SIU Credit Union Event Center at Touch of Nature.

“Touch of Nature is a pride and joy of SIU. We have our own oasis right there,” SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane said. “This partnership with SIU Credit Union is magnificent. This gift will provide the credit union with great visibility among our students and the community.”

They have in the past supported SIU’s New Student Programs and Saluki Food Pantry.

Touch of Nature Environmental Center is an education center at SIU which includes opportunities in

Environmental education

Zip lining

Rock climbing

Canoeing

Kayaking

Overnight camps

