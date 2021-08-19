Heartland Votes
Scattered storms possible tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few isolated showers across the area but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures are warm and humid and will slowly fall into the middle and upper 70s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with the heat index in the lower to middle 90s.

The weekend looks to be warming up. Saturday we have a good chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday looks drier and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

