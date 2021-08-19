Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 19.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 13
- 65 and up - 6
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 222
- Released from isolation - 3,476
- Deaths - 66
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, August 25.
Available vaccines include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.