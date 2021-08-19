Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 19.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years - 2

18-64 years - 13

65 and up - 6

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 222

Released from isolation - 3,476

Deaths - 66

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, August 25.

Available vaccines include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

