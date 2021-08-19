Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah Police and Fire Dept. raise money for charity

on Sunday, August 29, Paducah Police and Fire department will hold a softball game to raise...
on Sunday, August 29, Paducah Police and Fire department will hold a softball game to raise money for charity.(Paducah Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police and Fire Department will hold a softball game to raise money for charity on Sunday, August 29, at 4 p.m.

They will meet at Noble park for their battle of the badges softball event.

According to the Paducah police and fire department they are inviting the public out watch them battle against each other in softball.

Admissions is free to all guest.

They said donations from the concession stands will be gifted to local charities from each department.

“At the Paducah Police Department, we strive to have a great relationship with the community and other departments that we work with. When you have a public event between two city departments, you can build those relationships. We hope to have a great turn out and receive donations for area charities,” said Dylan Cook, Paducah Police Officer.

Both departments hope that the Battle of the Badges will become an annual tradition.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.
Wayne County Sheriff’s office says missing Piedmont woman has been found
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing

Latest News

On Sunday, September 19, the annual Manifolds on Main Streets car show will be held.
Manifolds on Main Street Car Show
The Garden shed food pantry in the Bootheel arts center will be expanding and serving to seniors.
The Garden shed food pantry at Bootheel arts center will be expanding
On Friday, August 13, a man was arrested and charged after shooting a woman with his .22...
Man arrested in Paducah, Ky. after shooting a woman
On Saturday, August 21, at 1:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri State University will be reveling their...
Southeast Mo. State University will reveal their new Redhawk planes and pilot class