Paducah Police and Fire Dept. raise money for charity

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police and Fire Department will hold a softball game to raise money for charity on Sunday, August 29, at 4 p.m.

They will meet at Noble park for their battle of the badges softball event.

According to the Paducah police and fire department they are inviting the public out watch them battle against each other in softball.

Admissions is free to all guest.

They said donations from the concession stands will be gifted to local charities from each department.

“At the Paducah Police Department, we strive to have a great relationship with the community and other departments that we work with. When you have a public event between two city departments, you can build those relationships. We hope to have a great turn out and receive donations for area charities,” said Dylan Cook, Paducah Police Officer.

Both departments hope that the Battle of the Badges will become an annual tradition.

