New, transfer students move into Southeast Mo. State University

New and transfer students moved into Southeast Missouri State University for the fall semester. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New and transfer students will start moving in at Southeast Missouri State University for the fall semester.

Kendra Skinner, director of residence life at Southeast, said they are expecting 900 students to move into their dorms on Thursday, August 19.

She said all students will check in at the Student Recreation Center or the Show Me Center at their designated time.

“We have a little over 500 returning students who have come back to campus already to help move in, so they will be available,” she said. “We didn’t have our volunteers last year, so we are happy to bring them back.”

Skinner said move-in is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re in the area, expect traffic delays as a lot of people will be moving into their new homes.

