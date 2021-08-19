The New Madrid County School District Adds new cameras to all school buses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s often said camera’s don’t blink but we found a local school district that’s turning to video technology to catch drivers who don’t stop for buses.

“It’s amazing to see how many people are not anticipating a bus stopping,” said Anthony Young, the operations director for New Madrid County school district.

“They don’t worry about stopping until they see the stop arm and they’re not looking at the flashing lights to warn them ahead of time to stop,” said Young.

The school district added these cameras on the outside of the buses.

The recording serve as evidence of drivers who fail to stop.

“We have 40 school buses in our fleet to buses for new Madrid County and every one of them are outfitted with 4 cameras inside along with our fifth camera being on the outside to catch violations,” said Young.

The cameras record the vehicle driver and and license plate.

“If it’s a blatant violation we work closely with the highway patrol or the local city officers and those agencies or the county,” said Young.

The school resource officer Anthony Roberts tells me failure to stop for a school bus when the red lights are flashing is a class A misdemeanor.

“So you have to face that fine and possibly jail time and or loss of license for up to 90 days on your first offense,” said Roberts.

Young wants to bring attention to drivers who don’t observe school bus laws.

“Our main job is to get the kids to school and get them home safely and that’s our number one priority whatever that takes,” said Young.

