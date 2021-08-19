Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The New Madrid County School District Adds new cameras to all school buses

New Madrid County school district will now have cameras on the outside of their school buses to...
New Madrid County school district will now have cameras on the outside of their school buses to catch drivers who don’t stop for them.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s often said camera’s don’t blink but we found a local school district that’s turning to video technology to catch drivers who don’t stop for buses.

“It’s amazing to see how many people are not anticipating a bus stopping,” said Anthony Young, the operations director for New Madrid County school district.

“They don’t worry about stopping until they see the stop arm and they’re not looking at the flashing lights to warn them ahead of time to stop,” said Young.

The school district added these cameras on the outside of the buses.

The recording serve as evidence of drivers who fail to stop.

“We have 40 school buses in our fleet to buses for new Madrid County and every one of them are outfitted with 4 cameras inside along with our fifth camera being on the outside to catch violations,” said Young.

The cameras record the vehicle driver and and license plate.

“If it’s a blatant violation we work closely with the highway patrol or the local city officers and those agencies or the county,” said Young.

The school resource officer Anthony Roberts tells me failure to stop for a school bus when the red lights are flashing is a class A misdemeanor.

“So you have to face that fine and possibly jail time and or loss of license for up to 90 days on your first offense,” said Roberts.

Young wants to bring attention to drivers who don’t observe school bus laws.

“Our main job is to get the kids to school and get them home safely and that’s our number one priority whatever that takes,” said Young.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August 17, at 1:55...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker

Latest News

on Wednesday, August 18, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 61 new cases of COVID-19
A stack of canned mixed vegetables sit on a shelf at the SEMO Food Bank.
SEMO Food Bank and consumers are seeing higher food costs
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Employees of Southern Illinois Healthcare will have to be fully vaccinated by November 8.
Southern Illinois Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees