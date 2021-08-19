Heartland Votes
Marshall County Health Dept. reports COVID-19 cases of children in their county

By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Health Department reported COVID-19 cases of children living in their county as of Wednesday, August 18.

They provided a list of ages from June to currently of children that have tested positive to COVID-19.

According to Marshall County health department in July 27 children caught COVID-19 with four children ages zero to five, six children ages six to ten, 14 children ages 11 to 15 and three children from the ages of 16 to 18.

They also say in August 179 children tested positive for COVID-19 with 28 children ages zero to five, 47 children ages six to ten, 63 children ages 11 to 15 and 41 children from the ages of 16-18.

