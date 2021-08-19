Manifolds on Main Street Car Show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The River Rodders Car Club in partnership with Old Town Cape are inviting the public out to their annual Manifold on Main Street Car show on Sunday, September 19.

The event will once again be located at Historic Downtown Cape.

According to the River City Rodders vehicles will be parked along Main St. in the downtown parking lot across from Hutson Furniture.

They said the sponsors for this years car show will be NAPA Auto tire and parts, Auto Trim Design, Cape Radiology Group, Century Casino, Heise Heating & Cooling and Plaza Tire Service.

People will be traveling from St. Louis and Memphis.

They will have over 250 cars and trucks presented this year.

Trophies will be awarded in twenty-nine classes with classes available for most vehicles from 1900 through 2021.

Trophies and other awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

Special trophies will be given out for Rodder’s Choice and Old Town Cape’s Choice.

There will be a $15 registration fee for participating vehicles.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the judging scheduled will begin at noon.

There will no attendance charge for the general public.

Additional information regarding registration and classes can be obtained by contacting Rick Horrell email at rhorrell@sdfreight.us.

Anyone desiring additional information may contact the River City Rodders at 573-388- 6536 or Old Town Cape at 573-334-8085.

