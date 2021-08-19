Heartland Votes
Man arrested in Paducah, Ky. after shooting a woman

On Friday, August 13, a man was arrested and charged after shooting a woman with his .22 caliber air rifle.(Paducah Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department arrested a man on Friday, August 13, after he shot a woman while she was sitting in her car at an intersection.

According to Paducah police they responded to Baptist Health Hospital after a woman came in with her forearm injured.

They said the victim reported she was driving on Guthrie Avenue when she stopped at an intersection and heard a loud pop and noticed her arm was injured.

The Hospital staff said the wound was the same as a shot from an air rifle.

Detective Casey Steenbergen said when he reported to the scene and started investigating he learned that the officers had answered to the man residence a day before on Guthrie Avenue and noticed him with an air rifle.

According to Detective Steenbergen he organized a search warrant at the man’s residence and got the .22 caliber air rifle.

Robert C. Palmer, 69, of Guthrie Avenue was arrested and charged with assault.

Palmer admitted to shooting the lady with his air rifle.

He is currently at McCracken County Regional Jail.

