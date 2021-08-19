Man accused of stabbing woman in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody and a woman was sent to the hospital after a stabbing in Cape Girardeau.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18 in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.

Police say they got to the scene within minutes and took the suspect into custody.

The victim is said to have serious injuries to her arms and hand, but is expected to survive.

Police say the motive is still under investigation.

