Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KFVS12 to expand local newscast

((Source: KFVS))
By Paul Keener
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS12 is expanding Heartland News Now at 4:00 p.m. to an hour starting on Monday, August 23.

The announcement came from KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager Chris Conroy.

The local newscast will now air weekdays from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. and will lead directly into Heartland News at Five.

Heartland News Now at 4:00 p.m. launched as a new half-hour local newscast in September of 2015.

Currently the newscast dominates the time-period ratings.

“We’re proud that Heartland News Now is #1,” said Conroy. “Our news team works hard to produce a top-rated newscast and they’re excited to expand the show to a full hour.”

With the expansion, KFVS12 will regularly produce 32 hours of local news that airs on the station each week.

“Audience research tells us that viewers have an appetite for more local news,” said Roger Seay, News Director for KFVS12.

The expansion will now create a two-and-a-half-hour block of continuous news programming:

· 4:00 – Heartland News Now

· 5:00 – Heartland News at Five

· 5:30 – CBS Evening News

· 6:00 – Heartland News at Six

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve our viewers and clients and this expansion is the next of many steps in that direction,” continued Conroy. Heartland News re-broadcasts also air throughout the day on sister station KFVS-TOO.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.
Wayne County Sheriff’s office says missing Piedmont woman has been found
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
A few Heartland hospitals gave an update on their hospital capacity on Wednesday.
Heartland hospitals give update on capacity

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
John A. Logan College in Cartervile, IL (Source: KFVS)
John A. Logan College to require masks for everyone on campus
“Touch of Nature is a pride and joy of SIU. We have our own oasis right there,” Chancellor...
SIU Credit Union donates $500,000 to new event center
The money for broadband internet expansion in Missouri is from the American Rescue Plan Act.
$400M plan to improve broadband infrastructure in Mo.