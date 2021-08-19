KFVS12 to expand local newscast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS12 is expanding Heartland News Now at 4:00 p.m. to an hour starting on Monday, August 23.

The announcement came from KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager Chris Conroy.

The local newscast will now air weekdays from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. and will lead directly into Heartland News at Five.

Heartland News Now at 4:00 p.m. launched as a new half-hour local newscast in September of 2015.

Currently the newscast dominates the time-period ratings.

“We’re proud that Heartland News Now is #1,” said Conroy. “Our news team works hard to produce a top-rated newscast and they’re excited to expand the show to a full hour.”

With the expansion, KFVS12 will regularly produce 32 hours of local news that airs on the station each week.

“Audience research tells us that viewers have an appetite for more local news,” said Roger Seay, News Director for KFVS12.

The expansion will now create a two-and-a-half-hour block of continuous news programming:

· 4:00 – Heartland News Now

· 5:00 – Heartland News at Five

· 5:30 – CBS Evening News

· 6:00 – Heartland News at Six

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve our viewers and clients and this expansion is the next of many steps in that direction,” continued Conroy. Heartland News re-broadcasts also air throughout the day on sister station KFVS-TOO.

