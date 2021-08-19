John A. Logan College to require masks for everyone on campus

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College will be requiring everyone on campus to wear masks.

This extends to visitors, students, staff and faculty.

“With the recent uptick in cases in southern Illinois, we feel that it is in our best interest to require all individuals to wear a mask at this time,” said Overstreet. “We have worked very hard to return to having the campus fully operational with face-to-face classes, and at this time, this requirement allows us to continue being fully operational.”

Classes began on August 11. Up to now, only faculty and staff have been required to wear masks.

The requirement will take effect on Friday, August 20.

For more on COVID-19 and John A. Logan College, visit www.jalc.edu/covid19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.