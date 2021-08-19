Heartland Votes
Advertisement

John A. Logan College to require masks for everyone on campus

John A. Logan College in Cartervile, IL (Source: KFVS)
John A. Logan College in Cartervile, IL (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College will be requiring everyone on campus to wear masks.

This extends to visitors, students, staff and faculty.

“With the recent uptick in cases in southern Illinois, we feel that it is in our best interest to require all individuals to wear a mask at this time,” said Overstreet. “We have worked very hard to return to having the campus fully operational with face-to-face classes, and at this time, this requirement allows us to continue being fully operational.”

Classes began on August 11. Up to now, only faculty and staff have been required to wear masks.

The requirement will take effect on Friday, August 20.

For more on COVID-19 and John A. Logan College, visit www.jalc.edu/covid19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.
Wayne County Sheriff’s office says missing Piedmont woman has been found
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
A few Heartland hospitals gave an update on their hospital capacity on Wednesday.
Heartland hospitals give update on capacity

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
“Touch of Nature is a pride and joy of SIU. We have our own oasis right there,” Chancellor...
SIU Credit Union donates $500,000 to new event center
The money for broadband internet expansion in Missouri is from the American Rescue Plan Act.
$400M plan to improve broadband infrastructure in Mo.
About 500 backpacks were filled at the Cape Central Junior High School on Thursday, August 19.
Backpacks filled with supplies for Cape Girardeau students in need