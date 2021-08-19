Heartland Football Friday preview: Perryville

Heartland Votes
Perryville has a new coach in Brent Roth, but many of the same players who hope to make the most of their experience.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Pirates are coming off a 3-5 season.

They have a new coach in Brent Roth, but many of the same players who hope to make the most of their experience.

It all starts for Perryville on Friday night, August 20 at the Jefferson Jamboree.

“With the new offense and defense, I want to see how it looks against someone else,” said Coach Brent Roth.

“You kind of get in the monotonous of the guys who know what you’re doing because they’re on your team, so it will be interesting to see a team that doesn’t know what we’re doing reacts, to the plays we’re putting out there,” he continued.

“This year we have a lot more excitement with a brand new head coach,” said Perryville senior Luke Bell. “He brings a whole new atmosphere to this team. A lot of the young guys are stepping up and the old guys are helping out this year.”

“I like Coach Roth,” said junior Aiden McGarvey. “It’s new for him, it’s new for everybody, but we got a good chance this year.”

Perryville will play at the Jefferson Jamboree with Crystal City and Bayless.

