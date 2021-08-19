Heartland Football Friday preview: Anna-Jonesboro

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - After starting late and playing a shortened season last year, things appear to be on track for Illinois high school football teams.

They’ll kick off the regular season on Friday, August 27.

Despite only playing six games, the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats had a lot of underclassmen get valuable experience last season.

They return most starters on offense and defense, and that has this school with a rich football tradition excited about the year ahead.

“There’s a certain tradition the way AJ plays football. We just have to carry that tradition on and know it’s gotten us a lot of wins over the years, and get us more wins this year,” said head coach Brett Detering. “There wasn’t playoffs last year and in 2019 we went 2-7. We have a group of seniors who have never played in the playoffs. Since we first made the playoffs in 2000, every group of seniors have made the playoffs. This group of seniors don’t have that under their belt, so that’s a goal of theirs.”

“I think we’re really excited to play a normal season again, the opportunity we get, we’ll take the best of it,” said Anna-Jonesboro senior Gavin Osman.

Anna-Jonesboro will open up the season on August 27 at West Frankfort. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

