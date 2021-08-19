Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Hutchinson welcomes Afghan refugees in Arkansas

AR Gov. applauds school districts for requiring masks
AR Gov. applauds school districts for requiring masks
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his support for receiving Afghan refugees into Arkansas on Thursday.

Hutchinson said in a tweet that it is vital that we work to ensure all Americans are brought home safely as well.

Hutchinson made similar statements during a press conference Thursday afternoon before addressing the current state of Arkansas during the summer surge of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

Latest News

Every officer with the Venice Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
All officers at small Ill. police department infected with COVID-19
The 25th year of Heartland Football Friday kicks off Friday, August 20 on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday to feature Missouri Jamborees, Illinois previews
Missouri Attorney General obtains preliminary injunction against St. Louis County mask mandate
Even more people will be able to get booster shots as early as next month.
What about J&J boosters?
Gov. Beshear announces “Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week”