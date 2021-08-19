Gov. Hutchinson welcomes Afghan refugees in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his support for receiving Afghan refugees into Arkansas on Thursday.

Hutchinson said in a tweet that it is vital that we work to ensure all Americans are brought home safely as well.

(2/2) Today I announced my support for receiving Afghan refugees into Arkansas who have supported our men & women in uniform for nearly 20 years. We have a responsibility to these heroes & their families & we want to do our part to help America remain that shining city on a hill. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 19, 2021

Hutchinson made similar statements during a press conference Thursday afternoon before addressing the current state of Arkansas during the summer surge of COVID-19.

