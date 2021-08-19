Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update

Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 19.

He will update Kentuckians on the economic development and infrastructure improvements, as well as COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the state capitol.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of August 18, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,576 total new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as nine additional deaths.

The positivity rate was 12.59 percent.

Currently, 1,658 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 466 are in the ICU and 229 are on ventilators.

