Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The Garden shed food pantry at Bootheel arts center will be expanding

The Garden shed food pantry in the Bootheel arts center will be expanding and serving to seniors.
The Garden shed food pantry in the Bootheel arts center will be expanding and serving to seniors.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bootheel arts center project the garden shed food pantry will be expanding.

According to the Bootheel art center they did a partnership with area church volunteers, USDA and Semo Foodbank to expand their services.

They said the USDA senior food box delivery program will be serving seniors over the age of 60 in western New Madrid County.

Also their volunteers from Gideon, Tally, Risco, Parma and Portageville will be delivering monthly food boxes to qualified seniors in those communities.

For more details on how you can volunteer or apply for service please email them at bootheelarts@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August 17, at 1:55...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker

Latest News

On Saturday, August 21, at 1:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri State University will be reveling their...
Southeast Mo. State University will reveal their new Redhawk planes and pilot class
A few heartland hospitals gave an update on their hospital capacity on Wednesday.
Heartland hospitals provides an update on capacity
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 8/18
The South Industrial Park project in Sikeston, Mo. is slated to be complete within the next two...
Sikeston receives $2M grant for South Industrial Park development