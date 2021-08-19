The Garden shed food pantry at Bootheel arts center will be expanding

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bootheel arts center project the garden shed food pantry will be expanding.

According to the Bootheel art center they did a partnership with area church volunteers, USDA and Semo Foodbank to expand their services.

They said the USDA senior food box delivery program will be serving seniors over the age of 60 in western New Madrid County.

Also their volunteers from Gideon, Tally, Risco, Parma and Portageville will be delivering monthly food boxes to qualified seniors in those communities.

For more details on how you can volunteer or apply for service please email them at bootheelarts@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.