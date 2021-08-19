Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 107 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 19.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 69
- Total cases - 9,559
- Total deaths - 135
Franklin County:
- New cases - 38
- Total cases - 5,692
- Total deaths - 76
