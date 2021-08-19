Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 107 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 19.(ThedaCare)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 19.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 69
  • Total cases - 9,559
  • Total deaths - 135

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 38
  • Total cases - 5,692
  • Total deaths - 76

