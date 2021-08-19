Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 107 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 19.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases - 69

Total cases - 9,559

Total deaths - 135

Franklin County:

New cases - 38

Total cases - 5,692

Total deaths - 76

