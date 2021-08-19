Fog In the Morning With Isolated Rain

A few isolated showers possible during the early morning hours otherwise areas of patchy and isolated areas of dense fog possible. Temperatures will mainly be in the low 70s with a few isolated upper 60s.

Today will start off mostly cloudy and turn partly cloudy for some central and northern counties. Isolated showers and storms possible especially during the afternoon. High temps will mainly in the mid 80s with a few low 80s where precipitation will be.

Additional scattered rain/storms are in the forecast for Friday and the first half of Saturday. Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend. However, this is when temps will be heating back up above average in the upper 80s and low 90s into next week. Lower chances of rain in our extended forecast, but higher indications of heat index values in the low 100s again. Hot and humid days coming soon.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.