First Alert Thursday Outlook

Warm, humid, unsettled.....plus.....hot and humid next week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A warm, humid and somewhat unsettled pattern is set to continue, as a lot of moisture moves into the area from the southwest. Having said that, rain chances look to continue to be spotty for the next 2 or 3 days, with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there at times. The best chance of rain looks to be Saturday as a weakening upper system moves through from west to east. The severe storm threat remains low, but a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible.

As we get into next week, the story becomes a return of heat and humidity. An upper ridge will be building right over the region, which will keep our weather very hot and humid but mostly rain-free for much of next week. Highs of about 90 to 95, but heat index numbers will be well over 100 during the afternoons.

