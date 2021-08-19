First Alert Thursday Outlook

A warm, humid and somewhat unsettled pattern is set to continue, as a lot of moisture moves into the area from the southwest. Having said that, rain chances look to continue to be spotty for the next 2 or 3 days, with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there at times. The best chance of rain looks to be Saturday as a weakening upper system moves through from west to east. The severe storm threat remains low, but a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible.

As we get into next week, the story becomes a return of heat and humidity. An upper ridge will be building right over the region, which will keep our weather very hot and humid but mostly rain-free for much of next week. Highs of about 90 to 95, but heat index numbers will be well over 100 during the afternoons.

