First Alert: Foggy morning followed by rain

Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon.((Source: Stock image/ Pexels))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A few isolated showers are possible during the early morning hours.

Otherwise, areas of patchy and isolated areas of dense fog possible.

Temperatures will mainly be in the low 70s with a few isolated upper 60s.

Lisa Michaels says today will start off mostly cloudy and turn partly cloudy for some central and northern counties. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon.

High temps will mainly in the mid-80s with a few low 80s where precipitation will be.

Additional scattered rain/storms are in the forecast for Friday and the first half of Saturday.

Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend. However, this is when temps will be heating back up above average in the upper 80s and low 90s into next week.

Lower chances of rain in our extended forecast, but higher indications of heat index values in the low 100s again.

Hot and humid days coming soon.

