Du Quoin State Fair kicks off Aug. 27

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair kicks off on Friday, August 27.

The Grand Stand lineup this year includes:

Saturday, August 28 - En Vogue

Sunday, August 29 - REO Speedwagon

Monday, August 30 - Hardy

Tuesday, August 31 - Ludacris

Wednesday, September 1 - Riley Green

Thursday, September 2 - JJ Grey & Mofro

Friday, September 3 - Jamey Johnson

Monday, September 6 - Ron White

Check out the special events schedule online here.

Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands for the fair were available at area stores.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs through Monday, September 6.

It started in 1923 and has been owned and operated by the State of Illinois since 1986.

In 2020, the fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It created a financial burden in the entire southern Illinois region due to the lost revenue.

