Du Quoin State Fair kicks off Aug. 27

The Du Quoin State Fair kicks off on Friday, August 27.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair kicks off on Friday, August 27.

The Grand Stand lineup this year includes:

  • Saturday, August 28 - En Vogue
  • Sunday, August 29 - REO Speedwagon
  • Monday, August 30 - Hardy
  • Tuesday, August 31 - Ludacris
  • Wednesday, September 1 - Riley Green
  • Thursday, September 2 - JJ Grey & Mofro
  • Friday, September 3 - Jamey Johnson
  • Monday, September 6 - Ron White

Check out the special events schedule online here.

Discounted and unlimited ride wristbands for the fair were available at area stores.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs through Monday, September 6.

It started in 1923 and has been owned and operated by the State of Illinois since 1986.

In 2020, the fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It created a financial burden in the entire southern Illinois region due to the lost revenue.

