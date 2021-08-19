Carbondale shooting suspect wanted, considered armed, dangerous

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The suspect wanted in a shooting from Saturday night, August 14 is considered armed and dangerous.

Theras Kejuan Heard, 38, of Carbondale, is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue.

They found a man with a serious gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say they learned a fight between a group of acquaintances led to one person shooting the victim.

The suspect was identified as Heard.

Anyone with information about the incident or Heard’s location is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.