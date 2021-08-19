Backpacks filled with supplies for Cape Girardeau students in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Backpacks were filled at Cape Central Junior High for students who need school supplies.

About 500 backpacks were filled on Thursday, August 19.

The Cape Girardeau Public School District has been filling backpacks for about 4-5 years.

The school supplies came from donations from the Stuff the Bus event.

Families can register on the Cape Public Schools website or call the child’s school to get their names put on a list for a backpack.

“It puts the parents at ease that cannot afford them. It also gives, we ask the teachers and the principals kind of things they need,” said Carolyn Thomas, school district social worker. “It also helps them out as well, in their classrooms, to get supplies they need also.”

The school district said it is always accepting donations of school supplies.

