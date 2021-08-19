Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Backpacks filled with supplies for Cape Girardeau students in need

About 500 backpacks were filled at the Cape Central Junior High School on Thursday, August 19.
About 500 backpacks were filled at the Cape Central Junior High School on Thursday, August 19.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Backpacks were filled at Cape Central Junior High for students who need school supplies.

About 500 backpacks were filled on Thursday, August 19.

The Cape Girardeau Public School District has been filling backpacks for about 4-5 years.

The school supplies came from donations from the Stuff the Bus event.

Families can register on the Cape Public Schools website or call the child’s school to get their names put on a list for a backpack.

“It puts the parents at ease that cannot afford them. It also gives, we ask the teachers and the principals kind of things they need,” said Carolyn Thomas, school district social worker. “It also helps them out as well, in their classrooms, to get supplies they need also.”

The school district said it is always accepting donations of school supplies.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.
Wayne County Sheriff’s office says missing Piedmont woman has been found
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
A few Heartland hospitals gave an update on their hospital capacity on Wednesday.
Heartland hospitals give update on capacity

Latest News

Some southern Illinois school districts are on the Department of Education's probation list...
Some southern Ill. school districts on Dept. of Education's probation list for masks
Poplar Bluff R-1 students return to school in less than a week and the district is still 10...
Poplar Bluff school dist. experiencing bus driver shortage
If school leaders don’t correct the issue, they can also lose the ability to participate in...
5 Heartland schools on Ill. Dept. of Education’s probation list over mask mandate
The New Madrid County School District will now have cameras on the outside of their school...
New Madrid Co. School Dist. adds new cameras to all school buses