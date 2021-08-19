$400M plan to improve broadband infrastructure in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - More than $400 million will be used to increase broadband internet access, adoption and assistance in Missouri.

The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It was announced during a news conference at the Missouri State Fair.

“Investing in our broadband infrastructure is critical to unlocking our full economic potential in this state and will serve Missourians for generations to come,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians. Quality internet supports learning, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy, and we are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to truly make a difference and improve lives.”

He said the plan was developed through a multi-agency effort designed to address a diverse range of broadband connectivity challenges and is expected to impact hundreds of thousands of Missouri families.

The plan will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January for appropriation.

In addition to the plan, the Department of Economic Development also submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program requesting an additional $56 million for broadband deployment.

If approved, this funding could support up to 19 projects, connecting more than 17,000 households, businesses and other institutions.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 147,000 households or nearly 400,000 Missourians don’t have access to high-speed internet. They said the majority of those live in rural communities.

