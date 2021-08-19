116 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 18.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 16.2 percent.

More than 10,000 people have been infected in the county since the start of the pandemic.

According to health officials, most of those cases are reported in people between between 20 and 29 years old.

Health department officials say 42 percent of residents in Cape Girardeau County have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.