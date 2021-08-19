Heartland Votes
116 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau Co.

The seven-day positivity rate for Cape Girardeau County is 16.2 percent.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 18.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 16.2 percent.

More than 10,000 people have been infected in the county since the start of the pandemic.

According to health officials, most of those cases are reported in people between between 20 and 29 years old.

Health department officials say 42 percent of residents in Cape Girardeau County have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

8/18/2021 at 3pm: COVID-19 Update. Continued increase in case counts. 7-Day Positivity rate = 16.2%.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

