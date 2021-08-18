Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is available to Immunocompromised individuals

on Tuesday, August 17, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that...
on Tuesday, August 17, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that immunocompromised individuals can start receiving the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Tuesday, August 17, that immunocompromised individuals can start to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.

According to Missouri DHSS a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be managed to moderately to severely immunocompromised people.

Due to medical conditions, a combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatment including but not limited to the following:

· Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications

· Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

· Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy

· Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency ( DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)

· Immunocompromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Immunocompromised due to Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids ( 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Missouri DHSS says Individuals who do not meet the criteria for moderately to severely immunocompromised do not need a third dose at this time.

Missouri will us a self attestation model for those people.

Individuals will not be required to provide documentation of their health status.

They can get there third doses at the same places they got the first and second doses.

People that received Janssen and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will not be able to receive this third dose.

For the individuals that received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines they are allowed to get the third dose and the mRNA vaccine will be provided.

An individual should not get receive three mRNA vaccines at the same time.

Missouri DHSS said that all individuals should wait at least 28 days between their second and third doses.

Vaccine providers and events in Missouri can be found online.

Interim clinical considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccines can be found online.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened successfully at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reopening the eastbound I-24 in Paducah on exit 4 on Friday,...
Eastbound entry ramp closed on I-24 Paducah on exit 4
The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is having a profound impact on veterans across the country,...
Local VA offers Mental health care to Veterans
The Milling and Paving project will begin Wednesday, August 18, and is expected to take two...
Milling and Paving on U.S. 641 in Marshall Co.
Executive Director Candace Melloy (left) and Business Development Director Katie Howard (right)...
$73,514.47 was raised for Family Services Society