Southern Seven Health Department announces booster shots for the immunocompromised

Southern Seven Health Department
Southern Seven Health Department(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots beginning next week.

The CDC currently recommends people who have moderate to severely compromised immune systems to receive another dose of the mRNA vaccines.

The department encourages those who are wondering if the booster shots are right for them to speak to their healthcare provider if another dose is appropriate.

Those who may need another dose include:

  • those who have been receiving active cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood
  • those who have received an organ transplant and are on a medicine to suppress the immune system
  • those who have received a stem cell transplant in the last two years
  • those who have moderate or sever primary immunodeficiency
  • those who have advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • those who are receiving treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress immune response

If you have any questions about the virus or the COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or go to www.southern7.org.

