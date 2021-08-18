Southern Seven Health Department announces booster shots for the immunocompromised

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots beginning next week.

The CDC currently recommends people who have moderate to severely compromised immune systems to receive another dose of the mRNA vaccines.

The department encourages those who are wondering if the booster shots are right for them to speak to their healthcare provider if another dose is appropriate.

Those who may need another dose include:

those who have been receiving active cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood

those who have received an organ transplant and are on a medicine to suppress the immune system

those who have received a stem cell transplant in the last two years

those who have moderate or sever primary immunodeficiency

those who have advanced or untreated HIV infection

those who are receiving treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress immune response

If you have any questions about the virus or the COVID-19 vaccine clinics, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or go to www.southern7.org.

