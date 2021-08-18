Southern Illinois Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

(KFVS) - Employees of Southern Illinois Healthcare will have to be fully vaccinated by November 8.

A statement from Southern Illinois Healthcare calls the practice “consistent with action being taken by leading health care entities and organizations throughout the region and the country in order to keep our people and our communities safe.”

The policy extends to all SIH employees, including:

remote workers

volunteers

students

non-employed medical staff

“With low regional vaccination rates, the spread of the Delta variant and increases in community cases and hospitalizations, we’ve entered an even more daunting phase of the pandemic,” SIH President and CEO Rex Budde said. “We made the decision to require vaccination after careful consideration of current trends – including overwhelming evidence of COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness – and anticipation of full FDA approval.”

The hospitals in the vaccine requirement include:

● SIH Memorial Hospital – Carbondale, IL

● Harrisburg Medical Center – Harrisburg, IL

● SIH Herrin Hospital – Herrin, IL

● SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital – Murphysboro, IL

There will be a process allowing employees to request religious exemptions or medical exemptions in line with CDC guidelines.

