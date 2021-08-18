SoutheastHEALTH provides update on hospital capacity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH gave an update on hospital capacity.

As of Wednesday, August 18, hospital leaders say they have 12 COVID-19 patients in ICU, all unvaccinated, and 20 COVID-19 patients in the medical units. Of those 20, 15 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated.

They said this is slightly down from Monday when they had a total of 34 COVID-19 patients.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, the ICUs are at capacity.

They said they have general beds available, but it changes almost hourly due to patients coming in through the emergency department and surgery. Beds are limited.

