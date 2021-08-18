Heartland Votes
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today...and for the next few days

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers, with a few thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. A couple storms could be strong, but our overall threat for severe weather is pretty low. Damaging winds would be our main threat, and the best chances for a storm will be in our southeastern counties. Highs today will be held down thanks to the clouds and rain. Many areas will stick in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The drier areas will see highs in the mid 80s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the day on Thursday and Friday too. On and off heavy downpours possible, but the threat of any severe weather is very low at this time. The drier weather takes back over on Sunday and into early next week, this will bring the heat back too. Highs will climb back into the 90s next week.

