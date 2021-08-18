Heartland Votes
Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the end of the week.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms were with us for the day, mainly from Cape Girardeau south. We will continue to see a few scattered showers this evening with mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms developing. It will be warm and humid outside the storms with highs reaching the middle 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be in the forecast through Saturday. Temperatures will begin to warm as we head into the weekends. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.

Mostly Cloudy With Chances of Rain/Storms