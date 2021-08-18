Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 26 additional new cases of COVID-19

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department in Pinckneyville reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 17.

According to the health department out of the 26 new COVID-19 cases four were children from the ages zero through 12,17 were ages 18 through 64 and five were ages 65 years old and up.

The County has 212 total active cases.

The health department officials said a total of 3,446 residents have been released from isolation.

There have been 66 total deaths from COVID-19 in Perry County.

They said there have been one additional death who was a female in her 50s.

On Wednesday, August 18, the Perry County Health Department will be giving out COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinic will be available by appointment and walk-ins.

Any children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The vaccines available include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson& Johnson.

