Wayne County Sheriff’s office asks for public help finding missing Piedmont woman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 71-year-old Linda McAlister of Piedmont.
She was last seen on August 12.
She may be driving a 2001 Blue Chevy Blazer with the license plate ZA6P6B
Please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 573-224-3219 if you have any information.
