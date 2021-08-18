Heartland Votes
Wayne County Sheriff’s office asks for public help finding missing Piedmont woman

Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.
Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 71-year-old Linda McAlister of Piedmont.

She was last seen on August 12.

She may be driving a 2001 Blue Chevy Blazer with the license plate ZA6P6B

Please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 573-224-3219 if you have any information.

