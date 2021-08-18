Milling and Paving on U.S. 641 in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will start milling and paving on intersection U.S. 641 on Kentucky lake road in Marshall County on Wednesday, August 18.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the project will be on U.S. 641 on Kentucky Lake Road to U.S. 68 intersection at mile point in Draffenville that will extend out to Red River Road.

They say that drivers should be alert and aware for one lane traffic.

There will be flaggers and maintenance personnel will be on the roadway.

Jim Smith contracting is the contractor on the $75,120 highway improvement project.

The project is expected to take two weeks to complete.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.