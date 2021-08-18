Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Milling and Paving on U.S. 641 in Marshall Co.

The Milling and Paving project will begin Wednesday, August 18, and is expected to take two...
The Milling and Paving project will begin Wednesday, August 18, and is expected to take two weeks to complete.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will start milling and paving on intersection U.S. 641 on Kentucky lake road in Marshall County on Wednesday, August 18.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the project will be on U.S. 641 on Kentucky Lake Road to U.S. 68 intersection at mile point in Draffenville that will extend out to Red River Road.

They say that drivers should be alert and aware for one lane traffic.

There will be flaggers and maintenance personnel will be on the roadway.

Jim Smith contracting is the contractor on the $75,120 highway improvement project.

The project is expected to take two weeks to complete.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened successfully at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
A New Orleans woman was arrested following an attempted carjacking on July 31 in Mississippi...
New Orleans woman accused of attempted carjacking in southeast Mo.
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
A man is accused of driving a Jeep into the Station at Three Points and taking items.
Charleston, Mo. man accused of driving vehicle into convenience store, stealing items

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reopening the eastbound I-24 in Paducah on exit 4 on Friday,...
Eastbound entry ramp closed on I-24 Paducah on exit 4
on Tuesday, August 17, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that...
The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is available to Immunocompromised individuals
The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is having a profound impact on veterans across the country,...
Local VA offers Mental health care to Veterans
Executive Director Candace Melloy (left) and Business Development Director Katie Howard (right)...
$73,514.47 was raised for Family Services Society