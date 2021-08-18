Ill. attorney general warns of scam involving cryptocurrency payments

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning Illinois residents to be on the lookout for a scam involving cryptocurrency payments.

According to the attorney general’s office, residents should be on the lookout for people falsely claiming to be affiliated with ComEd.

Raoul said the caller, claiming to be from ComEd, threatens to shut off the call recipient’s electricity unless a payment for a supposed past-due bill is received immediately.

Callers direct people to nearby bitcoin ATMs, which buy or sell bitcoins for cash. Instead of inserting a debit card to withdraw cash, people insert cash and have bitcoins sent to a bitcoin wallet.

Raoul warned that bitcoin delivery is instant, and consumers making such payments have almost no way to recover the money.

“Scammers are demanding cryptocurrency because it is immediate and irreversible – by the time you make the transfer, it is too late,” Raoul said. “It is imperative that people avoid becoming a victim by being aware that ComEd will not collect payments at kiosks that issue cryptocurrency. If you receive one of these messages, hang up and report the communication to my office.”

According to the attorney general’s office, cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that generally only exists electronically and is exchanged online using a phone or computer without going through an intermediary such as a bank.

Attorney General Raoul said the following should serve as red flags of a ComEd or other utility scam:

The agent tells you your electricity service will be disconnected. ComEd will never disconnect services through a phone call. Illinois law requires utilities to provide written notice, including instructions for contacting the utility to avoid disconnection, at least 10 days before your electricity can be disconnected

The agent tries to sell you electricity or a utility plan

The agent requests immediate payment

The agent requests payment via a prepaid cash card, wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency such as bitcoin. ComEd does not accept payments made using prepaid cash cards, cryptocurrency such as bitcoin, or mobile payment apps

The agent requests your account number or other personal information, such as a Social Security number or tax identification number

The agent asks to review your energy bill or confirm its details over the phone

He also reminding people that scam artists can spoof phone numbers and websites, so it is important to use caution when receiving suspicious or unexpected calls.

Raoul encouraged people to be aware of the following:

ComEd and other utility companies may offer payment plans or assistance with billing, which consumers can learn about online

to determine eligibility or to find an agency that can help with applications Additionally, consumers who need assistance with utility payments may be eligible for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The LIHEAP application period is Sept. 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, or until funding is exhausted. Raoul encouraged people to call the Illinois LIHEAP Hotline at 1-877-411-9276 or visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website to determine eligibility or to find an agency that can help with applications

If you receive a suspicious or unexpected call or text message from a ComEd billing agent and you have unpaid bills, stop what you are doing and call ComEd immediately at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661) to verify whether ComEd or your utility company was attempting to reach you

If you receive a suspicious or unexpected call or text message from ComEd or other utility company and you know that you do not have any unpaid bills, report the call by calling Attorney General Raoul’s Consumer Fraud hotlines: 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago) 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield) 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)



