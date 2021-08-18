Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Football Friday preview: Scott City

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Rams played with a young roster last season, finishing 5-5 under Head Coach Jim May.

This year, the team has grown up and there’s a lot to like about the Rams heading into the 2021 season.

“They learned lessons the hard way last year and are looking to build on it,” said May. “They’ve worked really hard and have dedicated to being a better team.”

“We’ve shown a lot of heart and are picking up on a lot of leadership,” said Logan Speakman, Scott City senior.

“I like the way we came together. Everybody doubted, we lost a lot of people and there’s people stepping up, showing what we can do,” said Nylik Dunn, Scott City senior.

Scott City will play in the Kelly Jamboree along with East Prairie, St. Vincent and the Kelly Hawks.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August 17, at 1:55...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to respect women, despite history of oppression
KY 139 is blocked near the 18 mile marker after a SEMI truck loaded with beer overturned.
SEMI loaded with beer overturns, blocks KY 139 near 18 mile marker in Trigg Co.

Latest News

The Chaffee Red Devils are scheduled to play in the Malden Jamboree on Friday night, August 20.
Heartland Football Friday preview: Chaffee
Heartland Football Friday: Chaffee preview.
Heartland Football Friday: Chaffee preview
Heartland Football Friday: Scott City preview.
Heartland Football Friday: Scott City preview
Doniphan is scheduled to play in a jamboree on Friday night, August 20 at Malden.
Heartland Football Friday preview: Doniphan