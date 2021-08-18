Heartland Football Friday preview: Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Rams played with a young roster last season, finishing 5-5 under Head Coach Jim May.

This year, the team has grown up and there’s a lot to like about the Rams heading into the 2021 season.

“They learned lessons the hard way last year and are looking to build on it,” said May. “They’ve worked really hard and have dedicated to being a better team.”

“We’ve shown a lot of heart and are picking up on a lot of leadership,” said Logan Speakman, Scott City senior.

“I like the way we came together. Everybody doubted, we lost a lot of people and there’s people stepping up, showing what we can do,” said Nylik Dunn, Scott City senior.

Scott City will play in the Kelly Jamboree along with East Prairie, St. Vincent and the Kelly Hawks.

