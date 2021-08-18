Heartland Football Friday preview: Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The key word of Chaffee this years: improvement.

The Red Devils have suffered through a couple of losing seasons, but Head Coach Will Daffron said his team has fought through the tough times and is ready to make a move forward.

“Just our chemistry. We have zero dead weight here. The hunger’s here, going 1-9 in 2019 and finishing with 15 kids, and going 1-7 last year, wasn’t easy on anybody, the school, the coaches. These kids never lost faith and our numbers got better,” he said.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play in the Malden Jamboree on Friday night, August 20.

