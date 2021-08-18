Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Five Heartland schools are on the Illinois Department of Education’s probation list over mask mandate

Southern Illinois School reacting to students being in the classroom with universal mask mandate.
Southern Illinois School reacting to students being in the classroom with universal mask mandate.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOREVILLE, IL. (KFVS) - The Illinois’ department of education is not messing around when it comes to the state’s school mask mandate.

Schools not complying risk losing state funding and right now, five Heartland districts find themselves on the department’s probation list.

There are two in Jefferson County and one apiece in Franklin, Williamson, and Hamilton Counties. If school leaders don’t correct the issue, they can also lose the ability to participate in sports.

But Goreville C.U.S.D 1 is complying with the States universal mask mandate.

“I’m so proud of the way they’re handled this mandatory mask mandate right at the last minute,” says Goreville Schools Superintendent, Steve Webb.

Webb believes kids want to be in school, that’s why they will cooperate.

“they want to go to their activities, they want to play softball and baseball and track, cross country and hat ever. They know from last year that all that can be taken away from them. And they don’t want to be the cause for that,” says Webb.

West Frankfort Superintendent, Matt Donkin says his district welcomed back students on Friday.

Donkin says throughout the West Frankfort Schools, they have had no issues with the mask mandate.

“We went through all of this last year. And we really didn’t have a problem with students in mask last year, haven’t noticed one this year again, it’s the trade off. We want to be, we’re happy to be in person, all day regular school day regular school term,” explains Donkin.

Donkin says some staff and students have COVID-19, they are being quarantined at home.

“Our goal a year ago was let’s get back to normal. We are as close to normal right now as we can get. And we’re going to do the things that we can to stay that way and be at the business that we’re supposed to be,” says Donkin.

At Goreville, Webb says teachers are giving students multiple opportunities to get outside to take their mask off.

But he wants to give students as normal of a school year as possible.

“The emphasis for us is to make sure that they have a great experience and that they have every single opportunity that they had before the pandemic,” says Webb.

Webb wishes, the mask mandate could be determined locally.

“I wish we could of maintained the parents making that decision on whether their child wears a mask, but we can’t. And that’s just the way it is,” says Webb.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August 17, at 1:55...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker
KY 139 is blocked near the 18 mile marker after a SEMI truck loaded with beer overturned.
SEMI loaded with beer overturns, blocks KY 139 near 18 mile marker in Trigg Co.

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Employees of Southern Illinois Healthcare will have to be fully vaccinated by November 8.
Southern Illinois Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees
on Wednesday, August 18, The Egyptian Health Department reported 60 new positive cases of...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
Southern Seven Health Department
Southern Seven Health Department announces booster shots for the immunocompromised