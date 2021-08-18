Heartland Votes
First Alert: Parts of the Heartland could see rain, storms

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Today we will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s near Farmington, Mo. to the low 70s near Union City, Tenn.

Lisa Michaels says a few isolated, light showers are possible, especially across southeast Missouri during the early morning hours.

During the late morning hours and afternoon, storms will be moving into our southern areas.

Heavy rain and a few stronger storms could support gusty winds.

Overall, the severe threat is low, but we are outlined for a slim chance of a severe storms because of winds.

High temperatures will range from the low to upper 80s.

A few lingering showers are possible tonight into Thursday morning. There are better chances of scattered rain/storms over the next few days. This will help keep temps cooler, but it will feel very humid outside.

The second half of the weekend will be drier and that will continue into the first half of next week. However, temps will be back into the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s again.

