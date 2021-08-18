Egyptian Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19

Heartland Votes
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 17, 2021
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian health department reported on Tuesday, August 17, that 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

o Female: one girl under the age of 10, three girls in their teens, three women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, two women in their 70s, one demographics unknown- case status in progress.

o Male: one boy under the age of 1, three boys under the age of 5, one boy in his teens, three men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 70s.

  • Total cases - 3,245
  • Total deaths - 58

Gallatin County

o Female: one girl under the age of 1, two girls in their teens, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 50s.

o Male: one man in his 80s.

  • Total cases - 621
  • Total deaths - 4

White County

o Female: three girls under the age of 10, four girls in their teens, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, one woman in her 70s.

o Male: one man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 80s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

  • Total cases - 2,144
  • Total deaths - 27

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

Such individuals may not by symptomatic but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others.

If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

Close contacts may include individuals:

• Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• Being coughed on

• Kissing

•Sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

  • Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800
  • Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618- 273-2275
  • Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671
  • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-7351
  • Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

