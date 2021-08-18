Eastbound entry ramp closed on I-24 Paducah on exit 4

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking to reopen eastbound I-24 in Paducah on exit 4 on Friday, August 24, during the day.

According to KYTC, the eastbound traffic on I-24 has been restricted to one lane and the eastbound entry ramp has been closed since May 17, so that the acceleration lane can be extended.

The project widen the eastbound I-24 Perkins Creek Bridge.

KYTC said Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers has been constructing the $990,028 project.

The eastbound I-24 traffic is moved to the left lane near exit 4 in exchange to the work zone.

The eastbound entry ramp from U.S. 60 I -24 is closed for the safety of the workers and drivers in the work zone.

Drivers should be aware of the slow merging traffic that will appear across the I-24 Ohio River Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky.

Drivers will be able to enter I-24 eastbound from KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange.

There is no access to the eastbound lanes of I-24 from the U.S. 60 Diverging Crossover Diamond in the Exit 4 interchange

A marked detour is provided to Exit 3.

Drivers are using side roads to access I-24 eastbound via the U.S. 45/U.S. 62 Paducah Exit 7 Interchange.

