Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to dredging in Hickman Harbor

The ferry halted service around 11 a.m. and expects to be out of service for about 3 or 4 days.
The ferry halted service around 11 a.m. and expects to be out of service for about 3 or 4 days.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service on Wednesday due to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge working in Hickman Harbor.

The ferry halted service around 11 a.m. and expects to be out of service for about 3 or 4 days.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the dredge and support barges take up space in Hickman Harbor that prevents the ferry from reaching the Kentucky Landing.

Drivers may check the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or checking the ferry’s Facebook page.

The ferry connections KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

