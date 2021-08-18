Heartland Votes
Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened at the 62 mile marker on Tuesday, August 17, at 1:55...
All lanes of I-24 are reopened at the 62 mile marker
Spc. Joshua Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after...
Fort Leonard Wood officials searching for soldier reported missing
KY 139 is blocked near the 18 mile marker after a SEMI truck loaded with beer overturned.
SEMI loaded with beer overturns, blocks KY 139 near 18 mile marker in Trigg Co.
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to respect women, despite history of oppression

Latest News

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
Brandon Marsh
Woman loses son and fiancé to COVID-19 within 24 hours
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York; Grace a hurricane
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach